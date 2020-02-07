HARVEY RAY GRALNICK, M.D.
On Monday, February 3, 2020, HARVEY RAY GRALNICK, M.D. noted physician, researcher and former Chief of Hematology/Oncology at the National Institute of Health, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Meryl Comer, his son Mark Avery Gralnick of California, stepson H. Jason Harrison of Bethesda, Maryland, and their precious families. Private funeral services will be held in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Gralnick suffered with early-onset Alzheimer's disease for more than 24 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at UsAgainstAlzheimers.org
or to Montgomery County Hospice. Arrangements by Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.