

HARVEY LEE HUEY



Harvey Lee Huey went to be with the Lord and passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Ashburn, VA at the age of 94. He survived by his daughter, Susan Huey Bever and her husband Bob and his son, Robert Huey and his wife Susan.

Harvey grew up in Washington, DC. He played the trumpet the Redskins band prior to serving in the Army during WWII in Europe. He graduated from American University and received a MBA from the Wharton School of Business. He touched numerous individuals and businesses in his career running Huey & Associates, P.C., one of the oldest public accounting firms in the Washington area, alongside both his father Sam and son Rob.

Harvey loved spending time with his family and demonstrated his faith in a real and personal way by his gentle love, integrity and a steady hand. He brought joy, laughter and love to all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community. 21170 Ashby Ponds Blvd, Ashburn, VA. 20147

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at Providence Cemetery in Mathews County, Virginia.

For full obituary go to