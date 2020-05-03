

HARVEY IRA METRO



On Saturday, April 18, 2020, HARVEY IRA METRO, age 55, of Olney, MD, suddenly passsed away. Harvey was battling Glioblastoma Multiforme IV, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for the past year. Husband of 33 years to his high school sweetheart, Lisa Goldstein Metro. Devoted father of Brandon, Jarrett and Michael Metro. Cherished son of Stuart Metro and Paula Levine and the late Rochelle Stein Metro, and son-in-law of Anita and the late Herb Goldstein. Dear brother of Sharon and Marty (Tracy) Metro and brother-in-law of David Goldstein. Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 22 at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva was observed privately due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The family will hold a Celebration of Harvey's Life at a later date. A charitable foundation is being established in Harvey's memory and will welcome donations to be used for the causes Harvey and his family supported. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.