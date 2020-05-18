The Washington Post

Harvey Peritt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Peritt.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HARVEY PERITT  

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, HARVEY PERITT of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Judith Peritt. Loving father of David (Paige) Peritt and Jonathan (Monica) Peritt. Dear brother of Helen Abrams. Cherished grandfather of Ariel, Ilana, Addie and Rachel. Harvey was an alumnus of Rensselaer Polytech and enjoyed a successful career at NSWC as a plastics engineer. In retirement, he relished volunteering at the physics tutoring center at Univ of MD. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation or Hadassah. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.