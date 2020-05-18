HARVEY PERITT
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, HARVEY PERITT of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Judith Peritt. Loving father of David (Paige) Peritt and Jonathan (Monica) Peritt. Dear brother of Helen Abrams. Cherished grandfather of Ariel, Ilana, Addie and Rachel. Harvey was an alumnus of Rensselaer Polytech and enjoyed a successful career at NSWC as a plastics engineer. In retirement, he relished volunteering at the physics tutoring center at Univ of MD. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation or Hadassah. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.