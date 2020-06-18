HARVEY SACKHEIM
Harvey Sackheim of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Judith Polly Sackheim; devoted father of Alisha Laraway (Kent); loving grandfather of Alec, Charlotte and Hudson; and devoted uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Service will be held privately at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's, www.rocksteadyboxing.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.