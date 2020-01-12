

Harvey B. Williams, Jr., M.D.

(Age 86)



Died peacefully, January 9, 2020, at home, having received the sacraments of the Catholic Church. He was born on June 5, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Harvey and Marie (Gallery) Williams, the 7th of 12 children. His surviving siblings are Virginia Uphues, Larry, Dick, and Mike Williams. He is survived by his 15 children, Meg (John) Hanlon, Harvey (Cathy) Williams, Jenny (Bob) Zichelli, Karen (Kirt) Hardy, Theresa (John) Wegand, Cathy (Rob) Hanselmann, Rose Bivens, Rita (Dan) Callahan, Franny (Brad) Rock, Joan (James) Eccleston, Jim (Jenny) Williams, Sue (Chris) Reilly, Liz (Michael) Grier, Nancy (Pat) Miggins, and John Paul Williams. He is also survived by 75 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with six more on the way. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan, and his second wife, Anne. He graduated from the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in 1958 and was a General Practitioner, primarily serving the people of Woodbridge, Virginia for 49 years. His faith in God, membership in the Catholic Church, particularly as a member of Opus Dei, and being a good husband and father were the most important aspects of his life. He left his children a wonderful example of faithfulness to "run the race so as to win it." Funeral arrangements are as follows. Visitation on Wednesday, January 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, Virginia. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 16, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Harvey Williams to HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC SCHOOL: TUITION ASSISTANCE, 8800 Braddock Road, Annandale, Virginia 22003.