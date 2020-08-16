HARVEY WILLIAMS

MAJOR General Harvey Dean Williams SR. U.S. Army (Ret.)
Major General Harvey Dean Williams Sr., 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Maryland on August 7, 2020, due to Parkinson's disease. He is predeceased by his son Mark E. Williams, his parents Matthew Dean Williams and Addie Haynes Williams, and his brothers Matthew James Williams and Leon P. Williams (Lillian). He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary E. (Glenn) Williams; son Harvey Dean Williams Jr. (Jessica); daughters Karen D. Williams, Mignon Khargie Fowler (Thomas), and Joyce L. Williams (Delancy Jackson). He was the proud "G-Pop" of granddaughter Hannah Rose Fowler and "Pop-Pop" to grandson Mark Dean Williams. He is survived and loved by numerous cousins, in-laws, colleagues, family, and friends. A memorial service at Fort Myer, Virginia, and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held on a date yet to be determined. Family and friends may visit www.josephgawlers.com
: for service details, for information on his military career, to offer online condolences and fond memories, or to send plants to the family. (More information on his life and career can also be found at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvey_D._Williams
.)