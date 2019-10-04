The Washington Post

HARVIE INGRAM (1929 - 2019)
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
HARVIE THOMAS INGRAM  
Colonel, US Army  

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Harvie Thomas Ingram of Fairfax, VA passed away. Harvie was the beloved husband of Billie Buttram Ingram; loving father of Mary Beth Ingram, and devoted grandfather of Erik Rolfe. Harvie is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Charles Rolfe. Friends will be received for a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Please share a memory and view a complete obituary at www.fmfh.com where service updates will be provided.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2019
