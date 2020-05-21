

HATTIE DAVIS (Age 78)



Of College Park, MD, passed May 11, 2020, peacefully at home. Viewing service will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD on May 22, 2020 at 12 noon. Hattie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, one who loved children, and one always willing to help others. She worked for Carylon Hair Salon for 30 years and Stewart Funeral Home for 35 years. She was faithful to both until her health failed. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Jones Jr., Washington, DC and Luther Davis Jr. (Inez), Greenbelt, MD; her daughters Angela Gerald, Petersburg, VA; Pamela Goodwin, Falls Church, VA and Shirley Davis, Landover, MD.; three sisters Myrtle Bryant, Mary Buck and Lucille Thomas; one brother, Charles Bright Sr.; her grandchildren, Lakisha, William, Joseph, Keonna, Trey, Nathan, Nadia and Daniel;, her great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Little Nathan and Joseph Pierre Jones (JoJo). She leaves to mourn a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousin, and many, many friends who have had the pleasure of crossing paths with her during her life journey.