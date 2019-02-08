HATTIE LAWRENCE DORMAN
(Age 86)
Transitioned peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She leaves to celebrate her wonderful life devoted and loving daughters, Lydia Dorman and Lynda Dorman, and son, James Lawrence Dorman and daughter-in-law, Uzma Malik-Dorman. Also survived by granddaughters, Iman, Leah and Lauren Dorman and grandson, James Omar Dorman, a host of dear family and friends including siblings, Uriel (Howard), David Lawrence and Douglas Lawrence. On Friday, February 15, 2019, visitation will begin at 4 p.m. followed at 6:15 p.m. by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Rock Creek at Rock Creek Church Rd. and Webster St. NW. On Saturday, February 16, 2019 visitation will be begin at 9 a.m. followed by Celebration of Life services at 10 a.m. also at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Rock Creek. Interment immediately following service at Rock Creek Cemetery. Funeral services provided by STEWART FUNERAL HOME.