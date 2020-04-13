The Washington Post

HAYAT BARAKAT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAYAT BARAKAT.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HAYAT BARAKAT  

Hayat Barakat of Bethesda, MD passed away on April 8 2020. Hayat is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Halim Barakat and a brother Victor (Nancy) Cassis of Florida. Also the many nieces and nephews of the Barakat, Cassis and Doumani families. Funeral service, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11 a.m., Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donation to Ss Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, Potomac, MD.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.