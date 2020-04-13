HAYAT BARAKAT
Hayat Barakat of Bethesda, MD passed away on April 8 2020. Hayat is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Halim Barakat and a brother Victor (Nancy) Cassis of Florida. Also the many nieces and nephews of the Barakat, Cassis and Doumani families. Funeral service, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11 a.m., Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donation to Ss Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, Potomac, MD.