HAYDEE PATTERSON Jr.

HAYDEE C. PATTERSON, JR.  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He is survived by his son, Haydee C Patterson, III; daughter, Nina Patterson, mother Elizabeth Patterson; five grandchildren, William Patterson, Haydee Patterson IV, Jordan Turner, Tevin Patterson and Serenity Gary; one sister Mercer Patterson and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mr. Patterson will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, on Saturday, April 20 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.
Funeral Home
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2019
