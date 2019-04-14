HAZEL LORETTA BRIGGS
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Briggs and Cynthia Burley (David); six sons, James, Samuel (Betty), Harold (Verlea), Mark (Cynthia), Kevin (Cathy) and Darryl (Lisa); 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Rosalie Rowe; three brothers, William Goldsborough, Clarence Goldsborough and George Goldsborough; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Briggs will rest at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sherriff Rd., Landover, MD on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.