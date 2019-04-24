

Hazel Virginia Caudle Costello



Loving wife of the late James R. Costello, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born Nov. 17, 1925 in Oakton, VA and graduated from Fairfax High School. During WW II she worked at the Pentagon. Later in her career she worked for Selective Service during the Vietnam War and then the Social Security Administration where she received several awards including recognition of 40 years of service in the Federal Government. She was a member of Believers Baptist Church.

She is survived by her beloved sister, Norma Powell and brother, Earl Caudle and his wife, Ellen. Mother of D. Brian Costello, (Peggy Costello), Diane Schaefer, (Peter Schaefer), Pamela Johnson (Wesley King). Grandmother of James Costello (Betty Costello), Rebecca Costello, Kathleen Costello, Clayton Schaefer (Joan Schaefer), Austin Schaefer, and T. William Johnson III. Great-grandmother of Thomas H. and William Schaefer and Noah Costello. She was loved by many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave. in Vienna, VA on Sunday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral service will also be held at Money & King on April 29 at 10 a.m. with burial at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas. Online condolences and fond memories of Hazel may be offered to the family at