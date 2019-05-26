The Washington Post

Died on May 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Crowley; mother of Elizabeth Schwarzman (John); Michael Crowley (Martha) and the late Timothy Crowley; mother-in-law of Pam Crowley; grandmother of Kristen Johnson, Adam Crowley, Andrew Crowley and Joshua Crowley and great-grandmother of Aidan Johnson, Chase Johnson, John Crowley and Caroline Crowley. Family and friends are invited to Mrs. Crowley's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Wednesday, May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas ï¿½ï¿½ Becket Catholic Church, 1421 Wiehle Ave., Reston, VA on Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Inurnment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring, 2900 Telestar Ct., Falls Church, VA 22042 or the , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at:

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
