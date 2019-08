Hazel J. Graves



Passed away untimely but peacefully on August 1, 2019. She is survived by two brothers, Calvin D. Thomas and Jerry (Wayne) Bigelow; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service, 10:30 a.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.