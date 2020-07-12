1/
HAZEL HARRISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAZEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HAZEL SAVOY HARRISON  
Peacefully departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She leaves to mourn four devoted daughters; Veda and Geraldine Savoy, Carol Golphin and Vivian Dixon and a host of other relatives and friends. The family hour will begin at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020. Services will be held at Ross-Bluford Funeral Service, 7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, Md 20735. Interment will be directly following funeral service at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20745.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved