HAZEL HARRISON



HAZEL SAVOY HARRISON

Peacefully departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She leaves to mourn four devoted daughters; Veda and Geraldine Savoy, Carol Golphin and Vivian Dixon and a host of other relatives and friends. The family hour will begin at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020. Services will be held at Ross-Bluford Funeral Service, 7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, Md 20735. Interment will be directly following funeral service at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20745.



