HAZEL "Billie" HIEMSTRA
1930 - 2020
Hazel Hiemstra "Billie" (Age 89)  
Of Falls Church passed away on July 25, 2020 due to cancer. She was born October 10, 1930 in Guelph, Ontario Canada. In 1952, Hazel married Stephen Hiemstra in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was a homemaker and actively served with the Lewinsville Presbyterian Church. She is survived by husband, Stephen; three of four children, Stephen (Maryam), Karen, John (Julie); and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane. She was a kind and loving woman to all, and will be dearly missed. A private funeral service was held July 28, 2020 and a memorial service will be held at a future date. For more information please visit https://tinyurl.com/HFHobit

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
