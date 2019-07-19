The Washington Post

Hazel Sherman Fentress (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
HAZEL SHERMAN FENTRESS  

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, the beloved wife of the late Albert Fentress, devoted mother of Richard (Cheryl) Fentress, Sr., Darlene Fentress and the late Joseph, Michael and William Fentress passed peacefully at home. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Hazel's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where her funeral service will held on Monday, July 22 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Washington Post on July 19, 2019
