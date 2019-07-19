HAZEL SHERMAN FENTRESS
On Saturday, July 13, 2019, the beloved wife of the late Albert Fentress, devoted mother of Richard (Cheryl) Fentress, Sr., Darlene Fentress and the late Joseph, Michael and William Fentress passed peacefully at home. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Hazel's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where her funeral service will held on Monday, July 22 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. Condolences may be made online at: