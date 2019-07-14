Hazel Jeanette Upton (Age 85)
Died with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Prince William, VA. Memorial Observance with Eastern Star services will be held Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W., Vienna VA. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Hazel is survived by son, Sam Upton (Kendra) of Jacksonville, FL and daughter Vallery Morgan (Gerard Dana) of Gainesville, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas Morgan (Ginger Walker) of Concord, CA, Danielle Morgan Smith
(Aaron) of Owings Mills, MD and Anne Lemmers Brown (Jeff) and their children Nicholas and Reagan of Blacksburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to via Kena Temple or Saint Jude's Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at