The Washington Post

HAZEL UPTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAZEL UPTON.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Hazel Jeanette Upton (Age 85)  

Died with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Prince William, VA. Memorial Observance with Eastern Star services will be held Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W., Vienna VA. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Hazel is survived by son, Sam Upton (Kendra) of Jacksonville, FL and daughter Vallery Morgan (Gerard Dana) of Gainesville, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas Morgan (Ginger Walker) of Concord, CA, Danielle Morgan Smith (Aaron) of Owings Mills, MD and Anne Lemmers Brown (Jeff) and their children Nicholas and Reagan of Blacksburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to via Kena Temple or Saint Jude's Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.