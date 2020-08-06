Hazen Gale



Hazen Frederick Gale, Sr.

Hazen Frederick Gale, Sr. of McLean, VA, 86, died on July 29, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital after several weeks battling illness due to the novel coronavirus. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his children; Hazen Frederick (Fred) Gale, Jr. (Suzanne), Janet House (Charles), Susan Gale, and Marcia Gale (Larry Ross); six grandchildren; and three brothers. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean. A private interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, Maine. Donations in his memory may be made to WETA or other public media station.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store