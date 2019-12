HEATHER LEIGH KARLOW

March 28, 1953 - December 19, 2018



Dearest Heather,

Words alone cannot express how much we miss you. We think of you every single day and long to hear your cheerful voice and melodious laugh. You touched so many lives and will always be remembered with the utmost love and tenderness by your many family members and friends.

While Heaven gained an angel, we lost ours.

Steve, Ben, and Brian