HEATHER SHOCKEY-BARRETT

SHOCKEY-BARRETT HEATHER MAY SHOCKEY-BARRETT Our precious mother, Heather May Shockey-Barrett, 53, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Friday, October 9, 2020 after a brave battle with glioblastoma. Heather grew up all around the world as part of a military family but called Virginia home. She spent summers with her father's family in Loudoun County and grew to love animals of all sorts. Later, she graduated from Marymount University with a degree in biology and used that to launch her career as a Naturalist. Heather was a wonderful mother. She devoted her life to making sure that her boys knew that they were loved. She was their strongest advocate and made sure that she was available whenever they needed her help. Her true joy in life was their happiness and she delighted in all of their accomplishments. Heather devoted her life to her sons and always put them and others before herself. In recent years, Heather worked at Riverbend Nature Center as a Naturalist where she was well-known as "the Nature Lady." That job suited her gentle spirit and allowed her to spend time in the great outdoors. Heather was never happier than when she was out in nature teaching people about the wonderful world of snakes, or spiders, or bees or really any other creature that ought to remain outside. Rather than dispatching an errant insect in her house, she was more likely to find it a lovely new home in the yard. She loved to teach her boys about the natural world and organized many neighborhood hikes to view bluebells and other local wonders. Heather was an avid reader and would pass on her recommendations to her book club and friends whenever she came across something that was too good to miss. She was a devoted attendee of George Mason's Fall for the Book and introduced many a friend to that event. Kind to all, and unassuming, Heather will be remembered as a fiercely loving mother, a true friend, and the ultimate example of compassion. Heather is survived by her three sons, Ben, Peter and Rob Barrett; her sister Nicole Miniclier (Jeff Hughes) and brothers John Miniclier (Kimberly) and Andrew Miniclier (Stephanie). Also missing Heather are her father Jack Shockey, stepmother Patricia Shockey and stepfather LTC John Miniclier US Army Ret.; aunt Eleanor Matney (Bob), aunt Joann Benson and Aunt Sonja Shockey. Her mother, Kathy Miniclier, preceded her in death in April 2020. Please join us in celebrating Heather's life at a funeral Mass at St. Marks Catholic Church in Vienna, VA on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private. www.moneyandking.comwww.moneyandking.com