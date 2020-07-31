Heather Taylor

On July 23, 2020, Heather Marie Taylor passed away at the age of 36 at her parent's home in Purcellville, VA after almost four years of fighting metastatic breast cancer. Heather previously worked as a patent docketer but a year ago decided to move to Virginia Beach with her husband and two boys to focus on her health and her family. She also started a dog-walking business and fell in love with each dog she met. Her love for her family is unforgettable. Her two boys were what she lived for. She leaves behind father, William "Bill" H. Taylor; mother, Cecilia "Cece" J. Taylor; sister, Jeannine M. Taylor; brother, William "Will" W. Taylor; cousin, Kevin M. Higbee; husband, Keith A. Bess; son, Owen A. Bess; son, Jackson D. Bess; mother-in-law, Norma Bess; sister-in-law, Kirstyn Bess; brother-in-law, Brian Bess; sister-in-law, Jen Bess; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA 20175 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 for all those touched by Heather's life. There will be a visitation/viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then the service starting at 12 p.m. Please remember that we are continuing to social distance so please wear a mask, as you will not be allowed to enter without one. Also, every other pew will be roped off to ensure social distancing. Heather's service will be webcast live for anyone to watch beginning 30 minutes before the celebration of life at 12 noon. Online condolences may be expressed at