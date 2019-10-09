

HECTOR JUSTO ALVAREZ, AIA

1938-2019



Hector passed away at his home on September 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Cespedes Cuba in January 1938. He attended Catholic University and earned a Master of Architecture degree with a Minor in Art. In his early career, he worked for firms in the design of many churches, METRO, condos, museums to include the orignal design of the Gateway Arch Museum in St. Louis, and many other projects. During the last years of his career, he had his own architectural office on Capitol Hill and designed numerous renovations for Capitol Hill houses. His proudest design was his award winning home on Capitol Hill. He is survived by his partner of 57 years, John Buckalew, his brother Angel, sister-in-law Maria and niece Aissa. No immediate services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to his favorite charity S.O.M.E.