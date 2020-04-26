

Hedwig M. Stewart (nee Blundon) "Hedy"



Age 69, resident of Bear, Delaware, spouse of Richard D. Stewart, died in her home on April 5, 2020 of cancer. Born November 22, 1950, she was raised in Hyattsville, Maryland. She worked 25 years with APWU (American Postal Workers Union) Healthcare and raised her family in Dayton, Maryland.

Hedy was an avid genealogist and did extensive family genealogical research. Hedy was a skilled crafter, often making quilts, braided rugs and many knitting and crochet projects-which she then gave away to friends and loved ones. She made and donated quilts for charity. She could always be relied on to sew window treatments or hem a wedding dress or clothes for family/friends. She made innumerable baby quilts, crib sheets, dresses and cloth diapers for any loved one who was expecting. For the last 15 years, she has been a resident curator for the Buck Tavern at Lums Pond State Park in Bear, Delaware. She loved to bake and cook, always had the most enviable gardens, and canned her own vegetables and fruits.

She is preceded in death by her parents (Harry L. Blundon and Hedwig H. McFadden (nee Alfer)) and three of her brothers (Harry W. Blundon, James H. Blundon and Martin L. Blundon). She is survived by her husband of almost 43 years, Richard D. Stewart; and four children, Robert A. Prentice, Christopher L. Prentice, Jennifer M. Stewart, and Hattie J. Stewart; and four granddaughters; her sister, Helena M. Dean (nee Blundon); and brother, Kevin R. Blundon.

Services are delayed until such a time when large gatherings are permitted.