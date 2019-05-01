DR. HEIDI JOLSON
On Monday, April 29, 2019, DR. HEIDI JOLSON of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Dr. Steven Polakoff. Devoted mother of Alexis and Jonathan (Kristin) Polakoff. Loving sister of Rick (Penny) Jolson. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD 20854. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed at the family home on Thursday at 6 p.m. and all day Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Mazon, A Jewish Response to Hunger or to the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.