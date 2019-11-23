Heidi K. Long
Heidi Karin Smith
Long, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on November 19, 2019. Born on November 10, 1943, in Breslau, Germany. She immigrated to the United States, with her family in 1962. She is survived by her sister Barby Anders, of Delmar, Maryland, her brother, Roger Smith of Delmar, Maryland, two nieces, and countless friends. A service remembering and celebrating Heidi's life will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. Please visit www.mountcastle.net
to read her full life story.