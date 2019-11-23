The Washington Post

Heidi Long (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA
22191
(703)-494-2000
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Notice
Heidi K. Long  

Heidi Karin Smith Long, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on November 19, 2019. Born on November 10, 1943, in Breslau, Germany. She immigrated to the United States, with her family in 1962. She is survived by her sister Barby Anders, of Delmar, Maryland, her brother, Roger Smith of Delmar, Maryland, two nieces, and countless friends. A service remembering and celebrating Heidi's life will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. Please visit www.mountcastle.net to read her full life story.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 23, 2019
