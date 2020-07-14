HEIDI STRASSLER

HEIDI WEINTRAUB STRASSLER
Heidi Weintraub Strassler, age 67, passed away at her home in Bethesda, MD after a brave battle with breast cancer. Heidi was the daughter of the late Paul and Miriam Weintraub, and is survived by her husband, Eric Strassler; daughter, Madeleine Strassler; and sister, Joan Goloskov. Heidi lived a full and meaningful life as a lawyer, musician, and mother. After receiving her law degree from Temple University in 1977, she began her career as a Legal Services attorney in West Virginia. She then moved back to the Washington, DC area to work for the Solicitor's office at the U.S. Department of Labor. Over the course of 32 years, she started as a trial attorney and progressed to the position of Associate Solicitor for Mine Safety and Health. Music played a large part in Heidi's life, as she enjoyed playing the violin with a local volunteer community orchestra, which is how she met her husband, Eric. Funeral services will be held privately at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Symphony of the Potomac, symphonypotomac.org
