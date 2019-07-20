

HEIKE BURCHETT



Died of natural causes. on July 13, 2019. She was the loving mother of Barbara Burchett of Washington, D.C. and Debra Burchett-Lere (Mark Lere) of Los Angeles, CA. Also left to cherish her memory include her brother Volker Pausch (Margrit), niece Dorthe Pausch and her son Leonas Pausch, her three grandsons Walker Lere (Claire), Spencer Lere and Carson Lere, and great-granddaughter Sophie Lere.

A gathering for friends and family will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC., 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Heike Burchett will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made "In Tribute to Heike Burchett," c/o The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW, Washington D.C. 20009, attention Victoria Hagar, 202-387-2151, ext. #319.