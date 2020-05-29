

Heinrich C. Egghart

On May 2, 2020, Heinrich C. Egghart, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. He is survived by Elisabeth Egghart, his wife of 65 years, sons Henry Egghart, Hans Egghart (Beth), Chris Egghart (Helen) and daughter, Lee Litchford (Todd) and grandchildren, Kurt Egghart, Eric Litchford, Louis Litchford, Karl Litchford, Celia Egghart, Annie Egghart and his sister, Herta Egghart. A native of Graz, Austria, he graduated with a Doctor of Technical Sciences-Chemistry from Karl-Franzens Universitat Graz Austria. He worked as a civilian for the US Army in mine detection and in the Night Vision Lab in Fort Belvoir, Virginia for 40 years. At retirement he was the Chief Scientist for the European Research Office of the US Army Research and Development & Standardization Group in the United Kingdom. His official title was "Science Advisor to the Commander in Chief, US Army, Europe". He was an expert skier and beloved ski instructor at Vail Colorado and The Homestead, Virginia. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hiking, camping, white water canoeing and raised his children to enjoy the same. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



