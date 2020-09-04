HEINRICH LAUBACH

Heinrich Thomas Laubach (Age 55)
Of Kensington, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, following a battle with cancer. He was Director of the Division of Monetary Affairs of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Thomas' life, family and career spanned several continents. Born in Ewersbach, Germany, Thomas moved to the United States after graduating from the University of Bonn. He earned a doctorate in economics at Princeton University and then pursued a career that spanned both government and academia, including positions at the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the European Central Bank, and Goethe University in Frankfurt. Thomas is survived by his wife, Tahniat Saulat; their three children, Laraib, Inaya, and Elyas Laubach; his parents, Fritz and Renata Laubach; his sisters, Maria and Anne-Kristin; and his brother, Reinhold Laubach. Thomas' family, and his many friends around the world, mourn the loss of his gentle humour, intelligence, compassion, and delight in the ordinary as well as the extraordinary. Funeral services for immediate family will be held Friday, September 4, in Maryland. A memorial service for those not able to be present is currently being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Miriam's Kitchen [miriamskitchen.org
].