Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN ACKERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ACKERMAN Helen Johnson Ackerman Helen Ackerman, who would have turned 99 on February 1, died peacefully on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2019 at Goodwin House Alexandria, where she had lived for 16 years. A member of the greatest generation, she was born in Wheatland, Wyoming, on February 1, 1921, and grew up in Northwest Missouri with her siblings, Ruth, Barbara, Genevieve, Frank, Jr., and Klaire. The valedictorian of her high school class, Helen achieved a scholarship to Northwest Missouri Teachers' College, where she graduated in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She continued her education, earning a Master of Science Degree with a major in Foreign Trade from Columbia University in 1949 and a Master of Arts degree with a major in Educational Technology from Catholic University in 1974. She retired as Professor Emerita from Montgomery College in 1985. In 1950, Helen married Robert A. Ackerman, of Medford, Massachusetts, a covert intelligence officer scheduled for duty overseas. She traveled with Robert on his assignment, to Norway, Germany, then Taiwan, returning to the United States with two beloved sons. One of her greatest passions was traveling and meeting people of different cultures and traditions. After retiring, she participated in 22 different Elderhostel programs, taking her to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, China, Peru, Venezuela, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Scandinavia. After moving to Goodwin House in 2003, at age 82, she contributed to the governance and administration of resident affairs and served as a member on the marketing, hospitality, and flower committees. An avid artist, Helen would make ceramics, greeting cards, and small trinkets for her friends and family. She was predeceased by longtime husband, Robert, and her granddaughter, Sadie, and is survived by her sons, Eric and Konrad; her grandson, Louis, his wife, Marsi; her granddaughter, Lenore; and her great-grandson, Rustyn. A memorial service for Helen will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m. at Goodwin House Alexandria, followed by a reception at 4 p.m. Special thanks to the Hospice staff at Goodwin House, whose skill and experience ensured Helen's final days were comfortable. She was predeceased by longtime husband, Robert, and her granddaughter, Sadie, and is survived by her sons, Eric and Konrad; her grandson, Louis, his wife, Marsi; her granddaughter, Lenore; and her great-grandson, Rustyn. A memorial service for Helen will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m. at Goodwin House Alexandria, followed by a reception at 4 p.m. Special thanks to the Hospice staff at Goodwin House, whose skill and experience ensured Helen's final days were comfortable.

ACKERMAN Helen Johnson Ackerman Helen Ackerman, who would have turned 99 on February 1, died peacefully on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2019 at Goodwin House Alexandria, where she had lived for 16 years. A member of the greatest generation, she was born in Wheatland, Wyoming, on February 1, 1921, and grew up in Northwest Missouri with her siblings, Ruth, Barbara, Genevieve, Frank, Jr., and Klaire. The valedictorian of her high school class, Helen achieved a scholarship to Northwest Missouri Teachers' College, where she graduated in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She continued her education, earning a Master of Science Degree with a major in Foreign Trade from Columbia University in 1949 and a Master of Arts degree with a major in Educational Technology from Catholic University in 1974. She retired as Professor Emerita from Montgomery College in 1985. In 1950, Helen married Robert A. Ackerman, of Medford, Massachusetts, a covert intelligence officer scheduled for duty overseas. She traveled with Robert on his assignment, to Norway, Germany, then Taiwan, returning to the United States with two beloved sons. One of her greatest passions was traveling and meeting people of different cultures and traditions. After retiring, she participated in 22 different Elderhostel programs, taking her to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, China, Peru, Venezuela, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Scandinavia. After moving to Goodwin House in 2003, at age 82, she contributed to the governance and administration of resident affairs and served as a member on the marketing, hospitality, and flower committees. An avid artist, Helen would make ceramics, greeting cards, and small trinkets for her friends and family. She was predeceased by longtime husband, Robert, and her granddaughter, Sadie, and is survived by her sons, Eric and Konrad; her grandson, Louis, his wife, Marsi; her granddaughter, Lenore; and her great-grandson, Rustyn. A memorial service for Helen will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m. at Goodwin House Alexandria, followed by a reception at 4 p.m. Special thanks to the Hospice staff at Goodwin House, whose skill and experience ensured Helen's final days were comfortable. She was predeceased by longtime husband, Robert, and her granddaughter, Sadie, and is survived by her sons, Eric and Konrad; her grandson, Louis, his wife, Marsi; her granddaughter, Lenore; and her great-grandson, Rustyn. A memorial service for Helen will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m. at Goodwin House Alexandria, followed by a reception at 4 p.m. Special thanks to the Hospice staff at Goodwin House, whose skill and experience ensured Helen's final days were comfortable. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close