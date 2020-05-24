

HELEN WARE LINDEN BAKER



Helen Ware Linden Baker died peacefully May 14, 2020, at The Villages Hospice House, The Villages, FL, after a two-month battle with glioblastoma. Helen was born February 22, 1934, in Williamstown, KY, to Maidie (née Vallandingham) and Homer Milton Ware on her father's 40th birthday. She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1952 and considered taking a position as a candy striper in Cincinnati, OH, before heading to Washington, DC, where she met and married William (Bill) E. Linden, Jr, with whom she had two children, William III and Elizabeth Ware Linden. Helen was a member of the Capital Speakers Club, serving as Chapter II president, and later as club president. She also served on the Women's Board of the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region, and was active in the Ruth Brewster Chapter of the DC Daughters of the American Revolution. Bill Linden pre-deceased her. Helen later married Richard (Dick) Baker and together they lived their lives in service of the Lord Jesus Christ through various ministries. She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband Dick; children William Linden III (wife Linda) and Elizabeth Linden Rubin (husband Richard); grandchildren Hannah Grace Linden, Jacob Andrew Linden, Skylar Blair Linden Rubin, and Carson William Linden Rubin. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be announced at a future date.