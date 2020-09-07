Helen Becker

Helen P. Becker
On Saturday, September 5, 2020 of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late David Becker; devoted mother of Linda (Mark), Mark (Diane), Robert (Lynne) and Nancy; cherished grandmother of Joshua (Rachel), Stephanie and Laura; loving great-grandmother of Hallel. A graveside service will be held privately. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to Charles E. Smith Life Communities or Arthur P. and Miriam G. Becker Scholarship (Montgomery College-MD). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com