The Washington Post

HELEN CAIN

Service Information
New Canaan Baptist Church
2826 Bladensburg Rd NE
Washington, DC 20018
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Canaan Baptist Church
Bladensburg Road, NE
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Canaan Baptist Church
2826 Bladensburg Road, NE
View Map
Notice
Helen Cain  

Passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2019 at the age of 99. She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie, daughter, Delores, and grandson, Derek. She is survived by her son Charlie (Vivian); loving grandchildren, Charles (Valerie), Kevin, Stephanie (Martin), Christopher; great grandchildren, Dorian, Darius, Chelsea, Christian, Victoria, Camille, Courtland and Devin; great-great grandchildren, Karter, Morgan, Sydney and Lexington; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at New Canaan Baptist Church, 2826 Bladensburg Road, NE, Washington DC 20002. Interment - Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
