

Helen Taylor Cancilla (Age 96)



Died peacefully on August 31, 2019. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Natale Cancilla, and her son Stanley B. Cancilla. She is survived by her daughters Judith F. McCarthy

(Patrick), Susan L. Cowles, and Ellen C. Richardson (Randy); five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren; her sole surviving sibling is her twin sister Hazel T. Horton. Visitation and funeral service will be Monday November 18, 2019, 10 a.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S.

Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Burial Arlington National Cemetery 2 p.m.