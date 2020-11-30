HELEN L. CARTER
Gained her wings to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Cager (Larry), Renee Mabry (Linneer); son, R. Beau Carter; adopted son, Charles Deal (Jeannie); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren; friend, James McClendon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785, where funeral service will follow from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com