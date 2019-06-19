HELEN ANN KORBA CESARI
Helen Ann Korba Cesari of Rockville, MD, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Mrs. Cesari is originally from Canonsburg, PA. Beloved wife of 46 years to Daniel J. Cesari. Loving mother of Marc (Emma Jones) Cesari. Sister of Michael (Alyce) Korba and Joyce (Allan) Dreeland. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Family will receive guests on Monday June, 24, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD, where Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Macrina Manor, 520 West Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401.