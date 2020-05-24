

Helen C. Chapin



Died on April 11, 2020, at age 93, near Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Mrs. Chapin came to Washington from Texas to work for Sen. W. Lee O'Daniel and remained for over 45 years. A vivacious hostess, she was active in church, P.T.A., the Oklahoma State Society, and P.E.O.

Her husband, Russell, preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews.

When circumstances permit, a memorial service at Fourth Presbyterian Church and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be arranged.