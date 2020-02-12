

HELEN CHEUNG



Helen Cheung, of Kensington, MD, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 95. Born in East Chicago, IN on June 1, 1924, she was the eldest of seven children. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Helen Cheung, of Kensington, MD, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 95. Born in East Chicago, IN on June 1, 1924, she was the eldest of seven children. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Indiana University , she was employed for over 30 years as a Medical Technologist at the old Garfield and DC General Hospitals. After retirement, she became active in several organizations in the DC Chinatown community and traveled world-wide.

Happily married for 70 years before the death of her loving husband, George, in 2017, she is survived by daughters, Carolyn Hum and Virginia Cheung (Jeff Neeley); five grandchildren, Matthew Hum of Singapore; Christina Scarantino (Josef) of CO; Jonathan Hum of Taiwan; Katherine Neeley of New Zealand; and Alexander Neeley of CA; and a great grandson, Oscar Scarantino.

On Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Episcopal Church of Ascension, 205 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Helen's name be made to the Montgomery Hospice,1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100 Rockville, MD 20850; or the Chinese Community Church of Washington, DC, 500 I Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.

