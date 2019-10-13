

Helen Wong Chin (Age 88)



Of Rockville, MD passed away September 24, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD on October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Helen is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Chin; her children, Vicki Hart (Tom), Robert Chin, Jr. (Barb), Wendy Rochelle (Paul); her grandchildren, Kimberly Ferguson (Zach), Lauren Hart (Taylor Lawch), Michael Hart, Robert Chin, Sarah Chin, Kelsey Hartmann (Dave), Kendall Rochelle; and great-granddaughter, Kenley Ferguson.