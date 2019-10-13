The Washington Post

Notice
Helen Wong Chin (Age 88)  

Of Rockville, MD passed away September 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD on October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Helen is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Chin; her children, Vicki Hart (Tom), Robert Chin, Jr. (Barb), Wendy Rochelle (Paul); her grandchildren, Kimberly Ferguson (Zach), Lauren Hart (Taylor Lawch), Michael Hart, Robert Chin, Sarah Chin, Kelsey Hartmann (Dave), Kendall Rochelle; and great-granddaughter, Kenley Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Helen's honor be made online (bcrf.org) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or mailed to BCRF, 28 West 44th St., Ste 609., New York, NY 10036. Additional donation information will be provided at the service. Condolences may be left in the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2019
