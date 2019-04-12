HELEN H. COMBS
(Age 95)
On Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence in Washington, DC. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Sharon; son, Walter III (Emily); grandchildren, Monica Lloyd (Stephen),Leslie Cooper (Jermaine), and Preston Combs; three great-grandchildren, Anton Jeter Jr., Chase Lloyd and Regan Lloyd and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.