Died peacefully on November 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Royal. She is remembered by her children, Darryl, Howard, and Alison, grandchildren, Erin and Danny, and their spouses, Sam and Emily, her cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. She was known for her kindness and her love for her family. She was a life member of Hadassah, member of Na'amat, and belonged to Temple Shalom, in Chevy Chase for over 50 years. She worked as a media assistant in the Montgomery County School for 35 years. Two of her greatest joys were remembering birthdays and anniversaries of her family and regularly donation to 20 charities. Services private.