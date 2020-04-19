

Helen O'Connor Darby



Born in Rochester, New York on April 23, 1935, passed away peacefully in her Centreville, Virginia home on Friday, April 10, 2020. Helen left Rochester after being recruited to join the Central Intelligence Agency while working as a switchboard operator. Her career took her to Washington, DC and London, England where she met her husband. After starting their family in London, they lived in Falls Church, Virginia, Japan, California, and eventually settled in Centreville in 1968. While in Centreville, she worked for the Fairfax County Planning Commission. Her life and career enabled her to travel the world, appreciate many cultures, and experience all that life has to offer. Helen was a proud Irish woman and a lover of books, proper English tea, a nice view of the ocean, playing Bridge, stargazing with her grandchildren, an ice cream cone from Kline's Freeze, and good Scotch whiskey. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Agnes O'Connor, brothers Jimmy, Danny, Tommy, and sister Margaret. She is survived by her loving children Theodore (Beverly) Darby, Michael Darby, Linda (Michael) Millman, Caroline (Mark) Regis; their father Theodore Darby; and her brother John O'Connor. She is also survived by her seven adoring grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is to be planned in due course, when her family is able to gather again to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Assistance League of Northern Virginia or the .