

Helen Lawson Demaret "Elvie"



Passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born in Wilson, North Carolina on April 15, 1917 and lived in the Washington DC area for over 75 years.

Mrs. Demaret spent her childhood years in Alabama. She graduated from Montevallo College with a degree in education. After graduation she moved to the Washington DC area and worked for the War Department.

Mrs. Demaret was a dedicated parent, wife, homemaker and an extraordinary volunteer. Elvie volunteered for four decades at Arlington house, Fairfax Hospital and the altar guild at the Falls Church.

Mrs. Demaret is survived by her loving son, Richard Demaret; daughters, Elizabeth and Maryellen Demaret; two grandchildren, Riley and Anna Kammer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fernand Demaret and her daughter, Margaret Jean Demaret.

A memorial service will be held at the Goodwin House Bailey's Cross Roads on 3440 S. Jefferson St. Falls Church, VA on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday August 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. Fond Memories may be left at