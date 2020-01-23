

HELEN FRANCES DEVLIN



Of Fairfax, VA, died January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Thomas ("Art") Devlin; Loving mother of Marie, Sheila Leverone (Tom), Jane Peacock (Dave), and Liz Kelley. She is survived by grandchildren Meagan, Brendan, Kyle, and Maura Leverone; Ryan, Justin, and Chloe Peacock; Landon, Gavin, and Grayson Kelley. Pre-deceased by her parents Jerome and Helen (Flanagan) Garceau; her brothers Tom and Bill; her sister Mary Jane, and her infant children Michael and Kathleen.

Born April 22, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT, the oldest of four, Helen grew up in Atlanta, GA, and graduated from D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY, with a BA in Mathematics and Education. She met her husband while working as a computer programmer for General Precision Laboratories in Pleasantville, NY, where they both supported development of the Air Traffic Control System. Married in 1961, Helen and Art moved to New Jersey and then to Virginia, where Helen focused initially on raising her four daughters. In 1978, she began an 18-year career in computers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, supporting the Economic Research Service division. After retiring in 1995, she enjoyed spending time with Art, her ten grandchildren, friends and relatives. She will forever be remembered for her strong faith, devotion to family, thoughtful acts of kindness, and warm smile.

Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, on Sunday, January 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA, on Monday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Fairfax Memorial Park immediately following. Those wishing to honor Helen may contribute to Mt. Tabor Catholic Community, 2363 Hunter Mill Rd., Vienna, VA, 22181.