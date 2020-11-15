Helen Torr Exton, widow of Frederick Exton, Jr., a Foreign Service Officer, passed peacefully on November 2, 2020 in the Washington DC area. She was 91 years old. Born in Saugus, Massachusetts, Mrs. Exton graduated from Reading High School in Pennsylvania in 1948, studied two years at Colby college, and later earned a bachelor's degree in History, as well as a master's degree in Education, both from the American University in Washington, DC. In 1952, while attending summer school at the University of Wisconsin, she met Mr. Exton. They were married in December of the year. In 1954, they join the US Foreign Service. The family was posted to Sicily, Azores, Quebec, as well as various cities in Brazil including Sao Paulo, Recife, Belo Horizonte, and Porto Alegre. Following Mr. Exton's retirement from the Foreign Service, she joined the staff of the Kingsbury Center, both teaching at the Kingsbury Day School and tutoring in the evenings. She was also a docent at the Dumbarton House, a member of the Colonial Dames of America, and a member of the Sulgrave Club. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Exton, as well as three sons: Clay Exton, Frederick M Exton, and Christopher M. Exton as well as three grandchildren. In light of the covid-19 pandemic condition, the family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Helen's memory to the Hospice of the Chesapeake located in Pasadena, MD.